Three juveniles critical after being hit by truck in Frayser

Posted 4:29 pm, April 25, 2019, by , Updated at 04:50PM, April 25, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three juveniles and one adult are in critical condition after being hit by a truck in Frayser.

Police made the scene around 4:20 p.m. at Cornerstone Prep-Denver Campus at 1940 Frayser, and they said the three juveniles were hit by a blue truck. All three victims and the driver were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said early information indicates there could have been a medical emergency that led to this crash.

This is an ongoing investigation, and WREG is on the way to the scene to learn more.

Google Map for coordinates 35.217807 by -89.998544.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.