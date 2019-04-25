× Three juveniles critical after being hit by truck in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three juveniles and one adult are in critical condition after being hit by a truck in Frayser.

Police made the scene around 4:20 p.m. at Cornerstone Prep-Denver Campus at 1940 Frayser, and they said the three juveniles were hit by a blue truck. All three victims and the driver were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said early information indicates there could have been a medical emergency that led to this crash.

This is an ongoing investigation, and WREG is on the way to the scene to learn more.