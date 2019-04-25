× Repeat offender convicted of molesting court clerk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Millington man was convicted Thursday of molesting a court clerk in the lower level of the Criminal Justice Center at 201 Poplar in 2017, adding to nearly 80 criminal convictions on his record.

Warren Percy Smith, 48, was convicted in less than 30 minutes by a jury for sexual battery that occurred on Dec. 28, 2017, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

According to a release from Weirich’s office, witnesses said a 25-year-old court clerk was talking with another person at the lower level of 201 Poplar, and Smith came up behind her, grabbed her and went through motions of performing a sexual act.

Smith attempted to leave the building, but a deputy noticed a man who fit the victim’s description and also recognized Smith as a regular in and around 201 Poplar. The victim later identified Smith in a photo lineup.

Smith has been arrested and convicted of 78 previous criminal offenses, including 75 misdemeanors and three felonies.

Some of his past offenses include public intoxication, theft, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, assault and resisting detention. He also has felony convictions involving cocaine trafficking and aggravated burglary.

Smith is being held on $35,000 bond and faces up to four years in prison. His sentencing date is May 24.