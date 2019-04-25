× Police: Man accused of harboring, raping runaway teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he admitted to raping a runaway teen.

On Wednesday, the Memphis Police Department received information that a 17-year-old girl who had run away about three weeks ago had been living in the 3400 block of Barbwood with at least one adult. Officers made the scene and located the teen along with 28-year-old Antione Williams.

During questioning, the teen told officers she had been staying with Williams the whole time and the pair had even had sex on multiple occasions. She also claimed that Williams forbid her from leaving the home.

Williams reportedly admitted to everything except holding the teen against her will. He was charged with aggravated statutory rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.