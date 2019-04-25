× Montez Sweat’s wait comes to an end as Redskins take him with 26th pick

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Montez Sweat’s wait has ended thanks to the Washington Redskins trading up with Indianapolis to grab the Mississippi State pass rusher at No. 26.

Sweat had been rated as a potential top-10 pick before reports of a heart condition found during the NFL combine in February. He originally had committed to attend the NFL draft in Nashville before deciding last weekend to celebrate with his family in Stone Mountain, Georgia.

Indianapolis received Washington’s second-round pick at No. 46 overall and a second-round pick in 2020 in the deal.

Sweat had 12 sacks last season with the Bulldogs. He also added 14.5 tackles for a loss and forced one fumble.