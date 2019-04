MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers woke up in the dark Thursday morning.

At 6:30 a.m. the utility company said more than 3200 people were without power. Those affected include people in parts of South Memphis, Downtown Memphis, Frayser and all the way east to I-40.

Repairs should be complete by 10 a.m.

For the latest outage information, click here.