Man in wheelchair critically injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An early morning shooting in South Memphis left one man in critical condition and police searching for the gunman.

Police said they received a call around 3 a.m. from a neighbor who said they heard dozens of shots on Silverage Avenue. When they arrived they located one man who had been shot. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

A person claiming to be the victim’s relative told WREG the man uses a wheelchair and is in his 30s.

Police said they do not have any suspect information at this time.