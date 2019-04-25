Levitt Shell announces performers for free summer concert series
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Levitt Shell has announced the performers for its annual summer concert series. All shows are free to attend unless noted otherwise.
- Thursday, May 30 — North Mississippi Allstars
- Friday, May 31 — Revel in Dimes
- Saturday, June 1 — River Whyless
- Sunday, June 2 — Talibah Safiyah
- Thursday, June 6 — Sam Lewis
- Friday, June 7 — The Commonheart
- Saturday, June 8 — Freddie McGregor
- Sunday, June 9 — The Bodeans
- Thursday, June 13 — OSOG
- Friday, June 14 — Shell Yeah! Robert Randolph & the Family Band (Paid show)
- Saturday, June 15 — Jenny and the Mexicats
- Sunday, June 16 — Bluff City Backsiders Anniversary Show
- Thursday, June 20 — Hayes Carll
- Friday, June 21 — Nicole Atkins
- Saturday, June 22 — Ekpe and the African Jazz Ensemble
- Sunday, June 23 — Los Colognes
- Thursday, June 27 — Patriotic Pops
- Friday, June 28 — Flor de Toloache
- Saturday, June 29 — Stax Academy
- Sunday, June 30 — Donna the Buffalo
- Friday, July 5 — Walden
- Saturday, July 6 — Orquesta Akokán
- Sunday, July 7 — Peterson Brothers
- Thursday, July 11 — Israel Nash
- Friday, July 12 — The Marias
- Saturday, July 13 — John Paul White
- Sunday, July 14 — Los Coast
- Thursday, July 18 — Black Joe Lewis
- Friday, July 19 — New Breed Brass Band
- Saturday, July 20 — The Slackers
- Sunday, July 21 — Devon Giffilian