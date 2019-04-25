Levitt Shell announces performers for free summer concert series

Posted 4:18 pm, April 25, 2019, by , Updated at 04:19PM, April 25, 2019

Courtesy of Levitt Shell, Instagram

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Levitt Shell has announced the performers for its annual summer concert series. All shows are free to attend unless noted otherwise.

  • Thursday, May 30 — North Mississippi Allstars
  • Friday, May 31 — Revel in Dimes
  • Saturday, June 1 — River Whyless
  • Sunday, June 2 — Talibah Safiyah
  • Thursday, June 6 — Sam Lewis
  • Friday, June 7 — The Commonheart
  • Saturday, June 8 — Freddie McGregor
  • Sunday, June 9 — The Bodeans
  • Thursday, June 13 — OSOG
  • Friday, June 14 — Shell Yeah! Robert Randolph & the Family Band (Paid show)
  • Saturday, June 15 — Jenny and the Mexicats
  • Sunday, June 16 — Bluff City Backsiders Anniversary Show
  • Thursday, June 20 — Hayes Carll
  • Friday, June 21 — Nicole Atkins
  • Saturday, June 22 — Ekpe and the African Jazz Ensemble
  • Sunday, June 23 — Los Colognes
  • Thursday, June 27 — Patriotic Pops
  • Friday, June 28 — Flor de Toloache
  • Saturday, June 29 — Stax Academy
  • Sunday, June 30 — Donna the Buffalo
  • Friday, July 5 — Walden
  • Saturday, July 6 — Orquesta Akokán
  • Sunday, July 7 — Peterson Brothers
  • Thursday, July 11 — Israel Nash
  • Friday, July 12 — The Marias
  • Saturday, July 13 — John Paul White
  • Sunday, July 14 — Los Coast
  • Thursday, July 18 — Black Joe Lewis
  • Friday, July 19 — New Breed Brass Band
  • Saturday, July 20 — The Slackers
  • Sunday, July 21 — Devon Giffilian
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.