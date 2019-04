× I-240 loop closing again for work this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate 240 around Poplar Avenue will once again be closed this weekend as part of the MemFix 4 project.

I-240 east and westbound will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday. Poplar Avenue will remain open.

The full closure will end Monday, but some lanes and ramps to Poplar will remain closed until May 2.