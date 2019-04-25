× Homeowner says delivery driver was caught stealing package

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Parkway Village man says a package delivery driver took off with his goods Wednesday morning, and it was all caught on camera.

At 11:03 a.m. surveillance cameras captured the driver putting a package in a drop box. Minutes later, the driver can be seen pulling the package back out.

“She delivered the package then came back to steal it,” homeowner Anthony Martin said.

He says the driver of the truck must have been to caught in the moment to realize that she was being watched.

“Her mind is focusing on one thing. There are two signs out here.”

He says the driver must have thought something valuable was inside of the package. In actuality, the package was only filled with parts that Martin’s business partner needed for their latest repair project.

Martin says this isn’t the first time one of his packages disappeared. In fact, that’s why he required drivers to place them in the box.

“I’d like to see her arrested. She needs to be arrested.”

According to FedEx, the package was delivered to Martin’s address, but they are looking to the allegations against the driver in the video.