DEA to collect expired medications during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Drug Enforcement Administration will hold its 17th National Prescription Drug Tack Back Day on Saturday, April 27.

In a press release the U.S. Department of Justice said the DEA will join forces with U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant. Authorities say the event will help officials rid homes of “potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.”

During 16 prior events the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has helped authorities remove opioids and other medicines from homes across the nation. The DEA has collected nearly 11 million pounds of expired prescription medications.

Over the weekend there will be 6,000 collection sites across the country, including one in Memphis.

“Addressing the opioid crisis in our communities requires a comprehensive approach, which includes prevention, education, treatment and enforcement. The DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back event allows everyone to participate in prevention and education that promotes public safety, and I encourage all West Tennesseans to turn in your unused, unwanted and expired medications,” Attorney Dunavant said.

The collection site in Memphis will be at Kroger at 7615 Highway 70 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s free and anonymous.

To learn more about the DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day you can visit their website or call 800-882-9539.