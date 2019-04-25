× Burglar on parole shot in DeSoto County home

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A homeowner shot and critically wounded a convicted burglar who was in his house Thursday morning, DeSoto County authorities said.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department said they were called to a home on Center Hill Road, where the homeowner called 911 to report that he’d shot an intruder.

Richard Ray Bias, 32, was found with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and leg. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Bias is on parole supervision through the Mississippi Department of Corrections following his release in Texas for a burglary conviction, DeSoto officials said. He was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the incident.