Bright Spot: 13-year-old boy donates 13 inches of hair for kids in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's definitely a process. Washing, drying and combing. It never feels good, but it's not about this 13-year-old feeling or looking good, it's about helping other children.

"I thought that I do this I make another person who went through trouble, like cancer and stuff like that, have a smile on their face, you know? They have another chance to live a normal life."

More than a year ago, Calvin Nelson got a hold of his mother's mail from a place she frequently donates to. It showed photos of patients at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"I seen the children. They had cancer and stuff they went through, and I thought about what I can do to you know, make them feel better."

To be a bright light in their recovery, Nelson grew his hair down his back. On the day he met with WREG's Symone Woolridge, it was time to give it away.

Braid by braid, Nelson's mother Selma collected the hair to bag for Wigs For Kids, an organization that donates hair to cancer patients.

"I'm proud of him I really am because he worked hard for that hair."

With a barbershop full of supporters, Nelson said he felt relieved and happy to free himself of 13 inches of hair.

"I been waiting for a long time."

But he also felt excited to make such a big difference straight from the heart.