Abram rounds out impressive first night for Mississippi State in the NFL Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Oakland Raiders used their third and final pick in the first round on defense, taking safety Johnathan Abram from Mississippi State with the 27th overall pick. They used two of those selections on defense after grabbing defensive end Clelin Ferrell of Clemson fourth overall.

Abram was the third Bulldog to be selected in the first round of the draft, and went back-to-back with defensive teammate Montez Sweat, who was selected 26th overall.

The Bulldog safety posted 99 tackles last season. He also added 9 tackles for a loss and 3 sacks. Adding 2 interceptions in an impressive 2018 campaign.