Woman wanted in deadly double shooting captured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman wanted in connection to a deadly double shooting near the airport several months ago has been captured by police.

On Wednesday, Brandon Lipsey’s family called WREG to inform us that Shamika Fifer had been taken into custody, more than seven months after a warrant was issued for her arrest in Lipsey’s death.

According to reports, Fifer and another man named Dave Wooten went to the Garden Inn & Suites in the 3400 block of American Way looking to confront the female victim. When they arrived, they saw the female victim and Fifer ran at her with a tire iron.

Hearing the commotion, Brandon Lipsey came out of his hotel room and was shot multiple times.

Both individuals were rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition. Lipsey later died from his injuries.

Wooten was quickly taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Fifer has been able to evade police ever since that night. She was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree murder and the employment of a firearm.