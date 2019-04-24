× Officials: 14-year-old rescued from burning Whitehaven home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 14-year-old was rescued overnight during a fire at the Wilson Townhomes in Whitehaven.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, they received multiple calls of a fire just after midnight and discovered a young teen still inside the burning apartment unit when they arrived on the scene.

Officials said the fire also forced another family to evacuate their home.

The juvenile nor any member of the evacuated family were injured, but one firefighter was checked out for a possible injury.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.