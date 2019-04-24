× Nickelodeon, CBS TV Studios team up for animated ‘Star Trek’ series

NEW YORK — Nickelodeon is beaming up a new animated “Star Trek” series with help from CBS TV Studios.

The show is billed as a chance to introduce the “Star Trek” universe to a new generation of viewers.

The CG-animated series “follows a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning and salvation,” a news release states.

The show is the latest attempt to expand the “Star Trek” brand.

CBS’s All Access streaming service is already home to “Star Trek: Discovery” and will soon stream the upcoming “Star Trek” series that will mark Patrick Stewart’s return to his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard. The anthology web television series, “Star Trek: Short Treks,” also streams on All Access.

CBS last year also greenlit “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” an animated series from “Rick and Morty” writer Mike McMahan that is geared toward adults. The studio is also in development on another project with “Discovery” star Michelle Yeoh.

The new show is being developed by Kevin and Dan Hageman, the brother duo behind the “Trollhunters” series who also co-created “The LEGO Movie.”

“‘Star Trek’s’ mission is to inspire generations of dreamers to build a brighter future,” said executive producer Alex Kurtzman. “Dan and Kevin have crafted a story that honors its exploratory spirit in a way that’s never been done before, while the Nickelodeon team blew us away with their excitement at bringing ‘Trek’ to a younger generation around the world.”