× Memphis Zoo: Ya Ya the panda is doing just fine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ya Ya’s not sick. She’s just showing her age, the Memphis Zoo said.

Social media has lit up this week with a viral photo that shows Ya Ya looking a little thin and discolored. Many wondered if she was doing OK, speculating she could be sick or malnourished.

But the zoo has responded, saying she’s actually in great health and feeling good.

“At 20, she is considered a middle-aged panda,” a zoo spokesman said in an email. “Pandas in the wild have a life expectancy of 14-20 years, but can live up to 30 years of age in captivity.

“Yaya does lose a little fur in some patches seasonally, this is hormonal. She is also a little on the small side as far as pandas go, but it’s just another thing that makes her so special.”

In a Facebook post, the Memphis Zoo thanked people for their concern.

Ya Ya and the zoo’s other panda, Le Le, came to Memphis from China in 2003.