× Memphis man arrested following vicious attack, rape in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A Memphis man was arrested after a woman claimed he raped her inside her East Memphis home.

The victim told police Julian Gwyn – who had been staying with her for several days – became angry Tuesday when she left her home. When she returned, he threw her on the bed, pulled off her clothes and tried to rape her. She forced him off of her, but he was able to regain control.

He then forced her down and raped her, she said.

The woman said she tried to get up and run, but he grabbed her by the hair and sexually assaulted her again.

Still fighting, police said the victim then punched Gwyn, resulting in him hitting her with his fists and then with a plastic storage container until it broke. That’s when she yelled for help and another person ran to her aid.

When police arrived, Gwyn was outside the home yelling at the victim.

Police said the room where the alleged attack occurred was in disarray and the victim had injuries consistent with being attacked.

Gwyn was arrested and charged with aggravated rape and assault.