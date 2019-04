× Memphis sports legend Johnny Neumann passes away

OXFORD, Miss. — The city of Memphis lost one of its basketball legends Tuesday night.

Former Overton High star and Ole Miss standout Johnny Neumann died at the age of 68 after a lengthy illness.

Neumann led the country in scoring at just over 40 points per game as a Rebel on his way to winning SEC Player of the Year honors in 1971.

From there, Neumann turned pro and joined the ABA’s Memphis Tams.