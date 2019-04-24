Man critically injured in Southaven shooting

Posted 10:12 pm, April 24, 2019, by , Updated at 10:21PM, April 24, 2019

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — The Southaven Police Department confirms a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in the 8000 block of Elmbrook Drive Wednesday night.

The victim was taken to the Baptist Emergency Room by private vehicle but was later transferred to Regional One Hospital.

Authorities say there was an exchange of gunfire between at least two shooters. They aren’t sure if the victim was one of the shooters.

This is an ongoing investigation.

