Man accused of strangling roommate on Easter Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have made an arrest after a man was found unresponsive on Easter Sunday.

According to reports, first responders were called to the 100 block of Utah in South Memphis after receiving reports that a man named Lee Ng had been found dead. His roommate, Robert Earl Junior, told police up front that he was inside the home around the time of death.

A subsequent autopsy revealed that Ng had been strangled and the death was ruled a homicide.

Earl was arrested and charged with second degree murder. He also reportedly admitted to physically assaulting the victim at that time.

 

