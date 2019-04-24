× Illinois man wanted for questioning in wife’s burning death arrested in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man from Illinois wanted for questioning in the gruesome burning death of his wife was captured in Memphis.

Andrew McKissick was booked into the Shelby County Jail on Tuesday as a fugitive from justice after police got a hit on the national database. They didn’t reveal where they located him or the circumstances surrounding his arrest.

The news comes just several days after the O’Fallon Police Department released a statement saying that first responders had located a burning car early Monday morning. Not too far away, they also located a woman who had sustained severe burns to her body.

Despite first responders’ best efforts, the victim- later identified as Sherry Billups – died from her injuries.

Authorities didn’t say why, but they then revealed that her husband, McKissick, was wanted for questioning in her death.

The River Front Times said the incident led to a multi-state manhunt which ended on Tuesday with McKissick’s arrest in Memphis.