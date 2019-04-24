Hard Rock proposes Pope County casino resort

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — A gambling company says it is partnering with the Hard Rock International brand to build a resort in Pope County, but the proposal faces legal hurdles.

Warner Gaming said Tuesday the planned Hard Rock complex would include a casino, hotel, restaurants, conference facilities and entertainment venues.

Arkansas voters legalized casinos statewide in 2018 . But in Pope County, voters simultaneously approved a measure that says a majority of registered county voters must approve a county judge’s letter of support for a casino. Pope County Judge Ben Cross says that threshold is nearly impossible to reach.

Cross said Tuesday he also expects a long legal battle with another casino operator that has received a now-rescinded letter of support and that the county likely won’t see a casino for months or years.

