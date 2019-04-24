× Does It Work: The Fasta Pasta

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pasta is maybe a dish that you like to think is something you can quickly cook, but sometimes it feels like it can take forever.

That’s where The Fasta Pasta comes in. The product claims to cook pasta in half the time, because it gets cooked in your microwave. But Does It Work?

Tiffany Byrd, a mother of three, is going to find out.

Since two of her boys play basketball, she tries to keep dinner ideas simple. Her family loves pasta, but “for the water to boil for the pasta it normally takes, I’d say, anywhere to maybe 15 minutes to get that rapid boil that you need.”

Then the pasta still has to cook, so that is an additional 10 to 12 minutes.

“Time has flown, and again, it gets kind of late for us eating dinner,” Byrd said.

Hopefully The Fasta Pasta can help speed up the cooking process. It’s BPA free and doubles as a strainer.

The instructions were pretty simple.

Step one instructed us to use the lid to measure the pasta servings. Byrd decided to cook spaghetti for our test. For step two we added cold water for two servings and for step three we started cooking the pasta in the microwave with the lid off.

“When I cook regular spaghetti my cooking time is 13 to 14 minutes,” Byrd said. She opted for 13 minutes and 30 seconds for her cook time.

For step four we removed the pasta from the microwave and strained it.

It was just right. But best of all. It cooked in less than fifteen minutes.

Fasta Pasta, you passed the Does It Work test.