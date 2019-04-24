Escaped inmate wanted in DeSoto County

Robert Gene Heath

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — DeSoto County authorities say an inmate escaped in a school vehicle Wednesday and is still on the run.

Sheriff Bill Rasco said the inmate drove off in a Ford F-150 pickup owned by the school district around 12:30 p.m.

He was identified by DeSoto County as Robert Gene Heath, 42, of Adamsville, Tennessee.

Authorities are searching for him in the 2200 block of Central Parkway, Rasco said.

The inmate, who had a three-week sentence out of Hernando for shoplifting, was a trusty for the county schools.

Rasco said Wednesday was his first day washing buses and changing tires in the bus barn.

Anyone having information on Heath’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department at 662-469-8027.

 

