Collierville police say teen fired shots, led chase to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Police say a 17-year-old was arrested and charged after a shots-fired call led to a police chase into Hickory Hill.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of Harris in Collierville around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

They say the suspect took off in a vehicle and they pursued him, along with county deputies and Memphis officers, but called off the chase because of safety concerns around Winchester and Hickory Hill.

Collierville detectives continued investigating and tracked the teen to a house in Memphis.

He was charged through Juvenile Court with reckless endangerment, reckless driving, evading by motor vehicle, and juvenile in possession of a handgun, police said.

No one was injured.