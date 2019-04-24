Child shot while trying to break up dispute in Memphis park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gunfire in the middle of a park in the Cherokee area of Memphis left a juvenile in the hospital and families and children at risk.

A piece of crime tape isn't all that lingers at O'Brien Park at the corner of Prescott and Steve. Fear remains among park visitors and neighbors.

Police say a child tried to break up an argument between his mother and a man in the parking lot Tuesday evening. The man then pulled out his gun and opened fire. The child was shot in his left arm and a nearby car was struck.

Police say the child was rushed to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital and is expected to be okay.

Those who heard the gunfire were too scared to show their face but weren't afraid to tell us what's been going on.

"That park used to be very, very nice. I wouldn't go to that park if you paid me," said one woman. "I heard pop, pop, pop, pop. I looked out and saw people running."

Park visitors told us they hope the senseless shooting shows city leaders the need for more police and cameras in the park.

The say Tuesday's shooting put far too many innocent lives at risk.

Police say they know who the shooter is, and it's only a mater of time before they catch him.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.