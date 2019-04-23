× Woman indicted after Frayser man found dead in burned home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was indicted on serious charges in connection to the death of a man who was found dead inside a burned home in Frayser last year.

Lakaren Pryor was indicted on first-degree murder, aggravated arson, aggravated burglary, tampering with or fabricating evidence, abuse of a corpse and theft of property. A warrant was issued for her arrest on Monday and she was booked into the Shelby County Jail several hours later.

The victim, Frankie Gaten, was discovered inside his Dawn Drive home on November 25. At the time, authorities said the fire was suspicious and that they would be investigating the 65-year-old’s death as a homicide, but wouldn’t go into detail.

On Tuesday, the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office told WREG Gaten’s badly burned body also had multiple cuts and stab wounds. Furthermore, the fire appeared to be intentionally set and there was no sign of a break in.

Pryor’s bond was set at $500,000.