Woman helps police catch suspected burglar in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Louis Ladart is accused of stealing roughly $9,000 worth of items from a Midtown home on Stonewall Street. Police say he targeted the home, which is currently under renovation, multiple times.

Jacqueline Blanch lives next door. Police say she saw Ladart steal scaffolding Saturday. So she snapped a picture of him and took it to police.

Investigators say Blanch spotted him again Monday morning pushing a shopping cart full of stuff down Stonewall. So she called police. Officers found Ladart behind a nearby boarding house. They say he had a bunch of things taken from the house under renovation, including a weed eater and leaf blower.

“He shouldn’t have stole it,” Raymond Curry said. He manages that boarding house and says Ladart stashed the stolen items in bushes behind the property. Curry says he didn’t realize it until Ladart was arrested, but he’s glad he got caught.

“I didn’t want him bringing all that trouble over here.”

The man who owns the house in question didn’t want to go on camera but claims Ladart got into the basement by removing plywood and smashing a window. He says he got most of his stuff back, but two air conditioning units are still missing. Sadly, they were the most expensive things taken.

Adeline Dennis live in the neighborhood. She’s glad Blanch was able to help police catch a thief. “She a good neighborhood watcher.”

Ladart is charged with aggravated robbery and theft.