Tennessee House advances bill to expand convenience voting

Posted 9:00 am, April 23, 2019, by

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee lawmakers are expanding a pilot project that would allow more people to vote at any polling site inside their county.

House members voted 85-9 on Monday to allow Monroe, Wilson and Williamson counties to participate in a program in the upcoming 2020 election.

Rutherford County was the first and only county to allow so-called “convenient voting centers” during the 2018 election, which allowed voters to cast a ballot at any one of the voting centers in the county rather than a designated precinct.

Participating counties would need a supermajority approval from their local election commission in order to set up the convenient polling sites.

Tennessee is among states with the lowest voter turnout.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.