Southaven Chamber hosting tasty Flap Jack Give Back fundraiser

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — The Southaven Chamber of Commerce is hosting a fundraiser Tuesday morning and WREG’s Todd Demers is there!

The event is called “Flap Jack Give Back.”

All proceeds from the event benefit the chamber and its mission to support local Southaven businesses.

Pancakes and sausage will be served from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Snowden Senior Center at 3347 Pine Tar Alley behind the Bank Plus Sports Center.

Tickets are $10. Cash, cards and checks are accepted.