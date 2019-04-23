× Shelby County Health Department investigating four cases of hepatitis A

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department is investigating four confirmed cases of hepatitis A.

The agency is currently in the process of reaching out to the people who may have come into contact with those individuals to offer them a vaccine. If vaccinated within two weeks, it’s very unlikely those exposed will get the disease.

Hepatitis A is a disease which is most often spread through contaminated food and water, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. It can also be contradicted through fecal matter.

Symptoms include fatigue, stomach pain, nausea and jaundice.

It can be prevented by getting a vaccine.