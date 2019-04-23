× Police: Sex offender charged with sex crime after inappropriately touching child in his care

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he touched a young child in his care inappropriately.

Bruce Warr was allegedly charged with watching over the child and a sibling while the mother went to the store on Monday. When the mother returned, the child stated the siblings were inside their Hickory Hill home watching cartoons when Warr stated he “had a surprise.” They both went to the man’s bedroom where he allegedly ordered the child to unzip his pants and play with his “middle part.”

The child told him no and that’s when Warr touched him/her between the legs.

He then reportedly told the child that “it was their secret.”

The child ran crying from the room and later told the mother what happened.

Warr was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Warr was convicted of aggravated rape in 1984 and he was classified as a violent sex offender.