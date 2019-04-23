Police saturate community in West Memphis to combat crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Over the weekend a newly formed crime unit arrested nearly 40 people on various charges in West Memphis. Now the department has just been approved to add more officers to help in their fight against crime.

Everyday the violent crime unit patrols bus stops and reassures kids that someone is keeping them safe.

"Their job is to strictly go out and tackle that problem in our community. The people that are shooting and causing those kinds of problems in our community. That's the ones they target everyday. We want to find a way to get those people out of our community," Assistant Chief Robert Langston, with the West Memphis Police Department, said.

This month the city saw four homicides in less than a week.

The new unit was formed after that.

"It was a really rough week in West Memphis but we brought in some extra officers. We increased our patrols from what we normally have in West Memphis," Langston said.

The extra shifts seem to be helping. More guns are off the streets, and the number of shootings are down.

Assistant Chief Langston tells us crime tends to gown up during the summer break, so they will shift school resource officers to the crime unit.