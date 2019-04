× Tow truck driver hit, killed on I-55 in Desoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — One person is dead following a car accident in Desoto County.

According to the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department, a tow truck driver was loading a car onto his wrecker when another motorist hit and killed him in the northbound lanes of I-55 near the the East Commerce Street exit.

All of the northbound lanes were closed due to the accident.