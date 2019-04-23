Northbound lanes of I-55 at Stateline Road temporarily shut down due to police activity

Posted 7:43 am, April 23, 2019, by , Updated at 09:18AM, April 23, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The northbound lanes along I-55 were closed due to police activity on Tuesday.

According to the Desoto County Sheriff’s Office, I-55 at Stateline Road was closed as authorities in Memphis searched  for evidence following an interstate shooting.

Cameras from the Mississippi Department of Transportation showed traffic was backed up almost to the Goodman Road exit at one point.

They were reopened by 8:10 a.m.

