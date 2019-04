× Missing man’s body found in Tipton County ditch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The body of a missing man was found in a Tipton County drainage ditch, Sheriff J.T. “Pancho” Chumley said Tuesday.

Kenya Williams had been missing for 10 days, Chumley said.

The body was found in a ditch in a rural area off Neal Road near the Covington Municipal Airport.

Chumley said crews were recovering the body as of about 3 p.m. Tuesday.