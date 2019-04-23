× Man sentenced to 10 years for raping 73-year-old woman, prosecutors say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was sentenced to a decade behind bars after pleading to the rape of a 73-year-old woman.

In August 2017, Karis Williams was caught on video knocking on doors at the Camilla Towers apartments. When the victim opened her door, the 54-year-old pushed his way inside, hit her over the head and then raped her in her bedroom, the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said.

Several hours later, Williams was spotted by police outside the apartments. Officers said he was wearing the exact same clothing that was captured on surveillance video.

In addition to serving time behind bars, Williams was also ordered to register as a sex offender and be supervised for life. He will not be eligible for parole.