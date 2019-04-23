× Man charged in connection to violent kidnapping, robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested in connection to a violent kidnapping and robbery back in January.

According to police, it all began after the victim withdrew money from a convenience store ATM in the 3400 block of Ridgemont. He then got into a car with a female under the impression that she would drive him home. After he got inside, he said three other men jumped in the backseat and the driver took off.

They eventually made their way to the area of Redcliff and Spring Valley. That’s when the victim said he began to feel uneasy and got out of the car, followed by the three men. They began beating him, held a gun to his head and then took his belongings.

On February 15, officers received information that one of the suspects was 24-year-old Richard Isabell. The victim later positively identified him in a photo lineup.

Isabell was charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping.