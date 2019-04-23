Live at 9: Wendell Potter, Memphis summer camps & ‘Accidental Courtesy’

Why you should keep an eye on the medical world

Wendell Potter has made it his mission to educate the masses about big money and health care in our country. He joined us on Live at 9 to explain why we should all pay attention to what’s going on in the medical world.

Summer Camps

Summer is just around the corner and the good news is that it's not too late to find your children something to do. Tiffany McCollins with Memphis Parks and Neighborhoods has details on having a fun summer break.

'Accidental Courtesy'

What happens when an African American filmmaker decides to take on racism and get face-to -face with members of hate groups like the Ku Klux Klan? Daryl David documented his interactions in the film "Accidental Courtesy," which includes an appearance from former Klansman Scott Shepherd.