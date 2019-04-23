× City, county to cite Oak Court Mall for cutting down trees on Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It appears Oak Court Mall owners have removed a line of trees along Poplar. Now they’re in trouble for it.

The tree removal all centers around a new sign that city and county officials approved to go up in 2018. Crews continued the process Tuesday and cut down all 10 trees that previously sat in front of the new sign.

The sign shows the name of the mall along with several stores, and has a flashing screen. It’s all part of updated plans for Oak Court Mall.

But the director of planning for Memphis and Shelby County told us the new plans did not allow for cutting down trees or changes to landscaping.

Crews are out removing more trees today in front of @OakCourtMall, even though @CityOfMemphis/@ShelbyCoTN office of planning officials tell me they plan to cite the mall for doing so. pic.twitter.com/8Z3nvdOHLO — Stacy Jacobson (@StacyJacobsonTV) April 23, 2019

“Trees are important. They provide a lot of shade, help cool the planet, pump a lot of oxygen into the air and absorb CO2,” Charlie Belenky, with the Sierra Club of West Tennessee, said.

He’s says he’s glad the city and county government are taking action and hopes they decide to do the same thing with several other similar projects across the city.

“When they take down the trees they’re expected to re-plant, and they did it without any kind of advance notice or plan to what they were going to re-plant.”

City and county officials say they’ll issue a citation to the Washington Prime Group, which owns Oak Court Mall.

But some people say they didn’t even notice the change. Those who didn’t notice it before may never notice it, because officials say the mall will have to re-plant all of the trees.

We contacted mall management for an explanation, but we haven’t heard back.