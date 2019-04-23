× CBU announces Jack Shannon as new president

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christian Brothers University on Tuesday announced a new president for the university, and said he will focus on not only academics and student initiatives, but economic development in the community.

Jack Shannon, who previously served several roles at Montclair State University in Montclair, New Jersey will replace president John Smarrelli, who is retiring after 10 years.

Shannon was the first president and CEO of East Baltimore Development Inc. According to CBU, that group “successfully undertook the largest urban redevelopment initiative in Baltimore’s history through the integrated delivery of education, health, and human services programs; the construction of new mixed-income housing; the development of a leading-edge life sciences center; and the launch of a new K-8 community school.”

He has also served as the associate vice president for economic development and chief of staff to the executive vice president of the University of Pennsylvania where he was one of the principal architects and implementers of the university’s highly acclaimed “West Philadelphia Initiatives,” a comprehensive neighborhood redevelopment strategy that was awarded the 2003 Urban Land Institute Award for Excellence, the college said.

Shannon will begin his new role at CBU on July 1.