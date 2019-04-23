× Bass Pro Shops hiring for 100 positions in Downtown, East Memphis

Bass Pro Shops is looking to fill 100 combined immediate and future positions at the company’s Downtown and East Memphis locations.

The company will hold a job fair Tuesday, April 30 at the American Job Center at 3040 Walnut Grove Road.

Current opportunities include bussers, riggers, sales associates, servers, stocking associates, operations support, hunting and fishing experts, dishwashers, team leader, general maintenance associate, archery technician.

Visit https://www.basspro.com/shop/en/careeropportunities for more information.