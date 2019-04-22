Young athletes honored at Rhodes College

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame honored local athletes at a special gathering at Rhodes College Monday night.

The honorees are accomplished both on and off the field.

"Stay diligent and stay patient, because life is going to throw a lot of things at you and you're going to be discouraged along the way. But stay diligent and stay patient, because things are going to workout at the end of it," honoree Tyler Hunter said.

Hunter grew up in a home of educators who made sure he knew the value of hard work.

"The same work ethic I put into studying I put into studying film and taking practice to the extreme, because I know the way I practice is the way I play."

All of the young men have been performing at a high level, and Monday night's event is another part of their highlight reel of life.

"It's very special to me to not only be recognized as an athlete on the field, but also my hard work in the classroom has finally paid off. Sometimes it didn't feel like it was that worth it. But now I'm getting presented with a trophy and plaque in front of my family and friends," honoree Sellers Shy said.

Sellers shy will follow in his parents footsteps and attend Ole Miss to play football.

"I think it's a mindset. You go in there and you want to win. Whether it's a test or a game. It's the same kind of competitive atmosphere. You have your teammates and your classmates, and you want everybody to do well," he said.

In addition to being honored tonight the young men also receive scholarships.