Woman on the run after allegedly stabbing boyfriend, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is on the run after police say she stabbed her boyfriend early Monday morning.

Police said it happened on East Trigg bear South Main Street.

The victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a white Lexus while wearing a pink gown and white flip flops.

On Monday morning, there was another violent incident on East Trigg involving a man who was beaten. He was located near the intersection of Latham, which is further east of this location on the other side of Highway 14. Police haven’t said if these two scenes are connected.