× Woman charged in South Memphis shooting that injured seven appears in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 26-year-old woman charged in a shooting in south Memphis that left seven people injured appeared in court Monday.

Olivia Johnson is facing four counts of aggravated assault and is being held on a $100,000 bond after Saturday’s shooting.

DeMarcus Johnson says he was there when 50 to 60 gunshots rang out during a brawl. He says it started with a confrontation between a group of women at a nearby mart. Then people posted on social media that they were coming to his sister’s house on Chestnut Street to keep the fight going.

“It was a little brawl. They got to fighting. They brought it all here. It was 50 to 60 women and men.”

Johnson says at first they were yelling, but then weapons came out. As shots were fired, one of his sisters got hit in the head with a 2×4.

“She has a knot on her head. She’s asleep though.”

Police say, altogether, five people were shot and two people were hurt. The victims range from 16 to 50 years old.

Johnson’s sister Olivia Johnson was arrested on the scene for aggravated assault. “She was protecting her and her family. That’s all she was doing. That’s all she do,” he said.

Johnson says police searched his sister’s house and took her gun. He believes she was acting in self-defense and says the other group was doing most of the shooting.

There are two suspects listed on the police report for this incident. We asked if that means more arrests will happen, but police would only say it’s an ongoing investigation.