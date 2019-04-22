× Suspect accused of holding man against his will at local bus stop, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing serious charges after police say he held another man against his will at a local bus stop.

The victim told police he was sitting at the bus stop at McLemore and Lauderdale when a man approached him armed with a gun. The suspect threatened to shoot him if he didn’t hand over his money.

Not having any money, the victim said he called a woman and asked her to bring him $100 while the suspect held him at gunpoint.

When the woman arrived with the money, the suspect took off. He was later captured by police and identified as Issac Jordan.

Jordan was charged with aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.