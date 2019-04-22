× Police: Memphis man stabs woman, hold four children hostage on Easter Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A Memphis man was arrested after authorities say he stabbed a woman and held her four children hostage on Easter Sunday.

The woman told police it all began when Ernest Owens showed up at her Cambridge Station home and demanded $10 for crack cocaine. She refused to give him the money and that’s when he allegedly pulled out a serrated steak knife. He then threatened her and her children by pressing the tip of the knife into each child’s skin. He event stabbed the mother once in the thigh and cut her on the arm.

The details on what happened next are somewhat vague.

According to police, the mother was somehow able to get out of the house, but left the children inside. They were then held hostage by the suspect until his arrest by police.

All of the children were under the age of four.

Owens was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and aggravated child abuse/neglect.