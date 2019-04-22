× Man found beaten in middle of Memphis street, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating after a man was found beaten in the middle of a Memphis street.

According to police, the man was found around 5:15 a.m. near the intersection of Latham and East Trigg Avenue in South Memphis. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Officers placed crime scene tape around a massive scene. They said the incident may have started down the street and the victim ended up at the location where he was found.

No suspect information has been released.