Man found beaten in middle of Memphis street, police say

Posted 6:30 am, April 22, 2019, by , Updated at 07:00AM, April 22, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating after a man was found beaten in the middle of a Memphis street.

According to police, the man was found around 5:15 a.m. near the intersection of Latham and East Trigg Avenue in South Memphis. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Officers placed crime scene tape around a massive scene. They said the incident may have started down the street and the victim ended up at the location where he was found.

No suspect information has been released.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.