Multi-vehicle wreck blocks traffic on I-240

Posted 7:28 pm, April 22, 2019, by , Updated at 07:33PM, April 22, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A crash involving multiple vehicles has blocked both directions of traffic on I-240 near Millbranch, the Tennessee Department of Transportation said.

Memphis Police say before the wreck officers responded to a suspicious persons call in the 4200 block of Summer. They found that the suspects were occupying a stolen car.

They were taken into custody at I-240 near Millbranch.

The crash was reported just after 7 p.m. Monday and is expected to be cleared by 8:30 p.m.

Officers are directing traffic to alternate routes.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.