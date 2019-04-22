× Multi-vehicle wreck blocks traffic on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A crash involving multiple vehicles has blocked both directions of traffic on I-240 near Millbranch, the Tennessee Department of Transportation said.

Memphis Police say before the wreck officers responded to a suspicious persons call in the 4200 block of Summer. They found that the suspects were occupying a stolen car.

They were taken into custody at I-240 near Millbranch.

The crash was reported just after 7 p.m. Monday and is expected to be cleared by 8:30 p.m.

Officers are directing traffic to alternate routes.